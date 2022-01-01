Maiara and Fernando Zor: After an alleged reunion with the former couple, Maraisa makes a sharp comment and sends a message to her sister during the concert; watch

After yet another reconciliation and breakup between Maiara and Fernando Zor, the twin sister of the country singer, Maraisa, is making a point of demonstrating that she does not encourage the relationship between the two. This Thursday (30), the artist made a very suggestive post on social media, and hours later, during a show with Maiara, she was even more direct when she said that her partner “deserved better in life”.

Yesterday, columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, reported that Maiara and Fernando Zor had a reunion on Wednesday to discuss the relationship, after having broken up again due to an alleged betrayal by the singer. Sources heard by the publication pointed out that the countryman asked for forgiveness for his ex-girlfriend and promised that he would change. However, the conversation would not have reached common ground and no decision would have been made.

Without mentioning names or any specific situation, Maraisa appeared on Twitter with a stab that could have been for her ex-brother-in-law. “There goes the sorry dog ​​trying to clean his bar again. I just watch”, shared.

There goes the sorry dog ​​trying to clean his bar again 👀 I just watch — Maraisa (@Maraisa) December 31, 2021

In the early hours of this Friday, December 31, when the twin sisters complete another year of life, Maraisa was very direct when speaking to Maiara on the stage of the show in Guarapari, Espírito Santo. “I don’t say this alone, no! It’s everyone on your birthday telling you that! You deserve better in your life!”, the singer fired, eliciting many screams of support from the audience. Maiara seemed very touched, received an affectionate hug from her sister and encouraged fans to continue singing the song “Se Olha No Espelho”, which talks precisely about self-love and being with someone who loves you because they see your essence.

Continues after Advertising

And it may be that the ex-couple’s story has really come to an end… Yesterday too, Fernando and his duo partner, Sorocaba, performed at a corporate event in the city of Gaspar, in Santa Catarina. A video of the presentation went viral on the web, when the two sang the song “Sou Praieiro”, by Jammil e Uma Noites, which became a true anthem of singleness. On the recording, when singing the chorus, Fernando seems to respond to someone in the audience. “Don’t come back”, said the countryman, followed by a laugh. It’s not possible to know for sure if he was referring to Maiara, but the way things are going, the story of the couple of birds is not going very well.