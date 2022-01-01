Man murders his ex-wife and kills himself in the morning of the new year – Gerais

Around 1:30 am, Ualace Moreira de Arajo, 37, known as “Kim do Samal”, murdered his ex-partner, Lucilene Fernandes Moreira, also 37, with knife thrusts. Then the man stabbed himself.
The Military Police learned of the crime through a report made by a person who saw Ualace attacking Lucilene in the middle of the street. The accuser informed the military that Ualace was armed with a knife. The police went to Rua Antnio de Pdua and found Lucilene dead, with deep cuts on her neck, shoulders and arms.
According to the Civil Police, there were records of domestic violence against men, in 2014 and 2020, with non-compliance with protective measures.
Brand was recognized in the STF
At the ceremony, PCMG office Ana Rosa Campos received the Innovare Award, in the Justice and Citizenship category, for having created the virtual service through a chatbot on WhatsApp, named by her as “Frida”.
The name “Frida” is a reference to Mexican painter Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Caldern, Frida Khalo, who in 1935 painted the picture “Unos cuantos piquetitos”, portraying a feminicide crime.
In this painting, the naked body of a woman is on the bed, bloodied, with several puncture wounds made with a knife. The killer is standing beside the body. On the scene of the crime, Frida Kahlo painted a banner, carried by two birds, with the phrase: “Unos cuantos piquetitos” or “just a few cuts”, which suggests a mockery of the murderer’s dead companion.
What feminicide?
Feminicide is the name given to the murder of women because of their gender. That is, they are killed for being female. Brazil is one of the countries where most women are killed, according to data from the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights.
The typification of the crime of recent femicide in Brazil. The Women’s Law (Law 13,104) entered into force on March 9, 2015.
However, femicide is the highest level of domestic violence. It’s a hate crime, the tragic outcome of an abusive relationship.
What does the Law of Feminicide say?
Article 121, paragraph 2, item VI
“It is considered that there are reasons of female status when the crime involves:
I – domestic and family violence;
II – contempt or discrimination for the status of women.”
What’s the penalty for femicide?
According to 13,104, of 2015, “the penalty of femicide is increased from 1/3 (one third) to half if the crime is committed during pregnancy or in the 3 (three) months after childbirth; against a person under 14 (fourteen ) years, over 60 (sixty) years of age or with a disability; in the presence of a descendant or ascendant of the victim.”
How to report violence against women?
- Call 180 to help victims of abuse.
- In emergency cases, call 190.
Read more:
What abusive relationship?
Abusive relationships against women occur when there is a discrepancy in the power of one over the other. They do not come out of nowhere and, even if the violence is not clearly presented, the abuses are there, present from the beginning. It must be clarified that the abusive relationship does not start with explicit violence, such as threats and physical aggression.
How to report violence against women?
What is physical violence?
- spank
- Throwing objects, shaking and squeezing arms
- strangle or suffocate
- cause harm
What is psychological violence?
- threaten
- embarrass
- Humiliate
- Manipulate
- Prohibit studying, traveling or talking to friends and relatives
- constant surveillance
- Blackmail
- Ridicule
- Distorting and omitting facts to leave the woman in doubt about sanity (Gaslighting)
What is sexual violence?
- Rape
- Forcing the woman to perform sexual acts that cause discomfort
- Preventing the use of contraceptive methods or forcing the woman to have an abortion
- Limit or cancel the exercise of women’s sexual and reproductive rights
What is patrimonial violence?
- control the money
- fail to pay I think
- destroy personal documents
- Deprive of economic goods, values or resources
- Deliberately causing harm to the woman’s objects
What is moral violence?
- accuse of treason
- Issue moral judgments on conduct
- make lying criticisms
- expose the intimate life
- Demeaning through curses that focus on your nature