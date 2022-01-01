Man murders his ex-wife and kills himself in the morning of the new year – Gerais

Ualace and Lucilene, in an image from the family album, when they were married (photo: Reproduction Social Networks) The two-year mark without feminism in the six municipalities of the Comarca of Manhuau, a source of pride for the Civil and Military Police operating in the region, was broken in the early hours of this Saturday (01/01), at Rua Antnio de Pdua, Bairro So Vicente , in Manhuau.

Around 1:30 am, Ualace Moreira de Arajo, 37, known as “Kim do Samal”, murdered his ex-partner, Lucilene Fernandes Moreira, also 37, with knife thrusts. Then the man stabbed himself.

Injured and losing a lot of blood, he was rescued by the Fire Department ambulance and taken to the Municipal Hospital. Ualace died while attending the medical team.

The Military Police learned of the crime through a report made by a person who saw Ualace attacking Lucilene in the middle of the street. The accuser informed the military that Ualace was armed with a knife. The police went to Rua Antnio de Pdua and found Lucilene dead, with deep cuts on her neck, shoulders and arms.

While firefighters rescued Ualace, the military seized a knife, a razor and Lucilene’s cell phone. Separated for about two years, Ualace and Lucilene lived a troubled relationship. According to the Civil Police, there were records of domestic violence against men, in 2014 and 2020, with non-compliance with protective measures.

Brand was recognized in the STF

The mark of two years without feminism, which the Civil Police of Minas Gerais and the police of the Specialized Police Service for Women (Deam) of Manhuau were so proud of, was nationally recognized on December 7, 2021, during the Innovare Award ceremony, in White Room of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in Brasilia.

At the ceremony, PCMG office Ana Rosa Campos received the Innovare Award, in the Justice and Citizenship category, for having created the virtual service through a chatbot on WhatsApp, named by her as “Frida”.

The famous painting by Frida Khalo, the Mexican painter who gives her name to Frida’s virtual service (photo: Internet reproduction)

The name “Frida” is a reference to Mexican painter Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Caldern, Frida Khalo, who in 1935 painted the picture “Unos cuantos piquetitos”, portraying a feminicide crime.

In this painting, the naked body of a woman is on the bed, bloodied, with several puncture wounds made with a knife. The killer is standing beside the body. On the scene of the crime, Frida Kahlo painted a banner, carried by two birds, with the phrase: “Unos cuantos piquetitos” or “just a few cuts”, which suggests a mockery of the murderer’s dead companion.