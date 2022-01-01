Manchester United coach praises Cavani, reinforces: “I desperately need him to stay” | english football

Corinthians target and from big clubs in Europe, like Barcelona, forward Cavani is also a wish of… Manchester United. That’s right. Your current club. In an interview with the channel ESPN Brazil, the team’s coach, Ralf Rangnick, did not hide his desire for the 34-year-old Uruguayan to renew his contract with the English team.
“I had some conversations with him, we talked about his situation. He knows from day one that I desperately need him to stay, that I don’t want him to leave,” he declared.
Cavani and coach Ralf Rangnick after Manchester United game — Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
Cavani is in his second year at Manchester United and has suffered from muscle injuries. This season, he has played in 10 of the club’s 25 games and scored two goals. Even so, he only started three times and would be willing to look for a place where he would have more space. Rangnick was keen to make it clear that he has the attacker.
“He is one of the very few players in our squad who can play head-to-head and back to goal. We desperately need him,” said the German coach.
The sign that Rangnick is betting on the striker came in the last two rounds of the Premier League. Against Newcastle, he launched the Uruguayan at half-time, and the player guaranteed the tie by 1 to 1. In front of Burnley, Cavani played the 90 minutes of 3-1 win.