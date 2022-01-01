Manchester United coach praises Cavani, reinforces: “I desperately need him to stay” | english football

“I had some conversations with him, we talked about his situation. He knows from day one that I desperately need him to stay, that I don’t want him to leave,” he declared.

Cavani is in his second year at Manchester United and has suffered from muscle injuries. This season, he has played in 10 of the club’s 25 games and scored two goals. Even so, he only started three times and would be willing to look for a place where he would have more space. Rangnick was keen to make it clear that he has the attacker.