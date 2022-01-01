Marcelinho Carioca is accused of defaulting on a lawyer | Sport

Disclosure Marcelinho Carioca, former player

Former player Marcelinho Carioca was accused of applying a default in a hospital. The accusation, already in the judicial sphere, was made by the lawyer Claudia Ferreira, who claims to have paid for the treatment of Marcelinho’s mother, and now demands reimbursement of R$ 123,000.



Claudia explained that the debt refers to the period between 2007 and 2009, when Marcelinho played for Santo André and she acted as a lawyer for Ronan Maria Pinto, then president of the club. The woman says that she attended to the team’s clients without receiving extra payment for it, one of those services being the hospitalization of the player’s mother, Sueli.



According to a column by Diego Garcia, on UOL, Claudia says in the action that Pinto asked her to transfer Marcelinho’s mother from Hospital do Câncer to Hospital Sírio Libanês. He would have asked her to sign contracts as a guarantor and pay for emergency care because the player was in concentration.



“Marcelinho Carioca, at the time a Santo André player, could not have been bothered, much less worried about this matter,” reported Claudia in the court case. However, after the woman’s death, the lawyer would have been responsible for the costs.



She says that Pinto had promised to bear the costs, as he was used to doing, but he did not fulfill the agreement and, years later, in 2018, he was arrested by Operation Lava Jato for money laundering. As a result, Claudia had her assets pledged in a lawsuit filed by the Syrian Lebanese.



With that, she charges BRL 16,800 in installments for the hospitalization that she paid to Sírio, BRL 8,500 that were pledged for fees and BRL 99,000 in the difference in the execution filed by the hospital. For the action to proceed, the Court determined that Pinto and Marcelinho be officially summoned to present their defenses.

The two were contacted by the report, but Marcelinho did not return the contacts and Pinto, now in a semi-open regime, was not even found.