Maria Antonieta de las Nieves, called Chiquinha, is revolted by rumors that she has died

Marie Antoinette de Las Nieves, Mexican actress best known for playing pigtail in the series Chaves, he used Instagram last Thursday night (30) to deny that he was dying. Recently, the famous tested positive for Covid-19.

Rumors pointed out that Antonieta was in poor health due to the pandemic virus or that she would have died from the disease. “Thank you for your messages and prayers. I’m making this video for you so you can see that I’m fine and I don’t have any health issues as mentioned on some websites. Happy year 2022 and see you soon in California to keep chilling”, said the actress.

“I want to thank everyone for being concerned about my health. This video is more than enough proof for you to see that I’m fine. I don’t know where it came from that I was dying, that I was in serious condition”.

“It’s a fact that Covid got me. But if I think I’m in serious condition, I’m in serious condition. I’ve always been a very positive person. I just have a little flu, let’s say, but I don’t have any discomfort. Thanks to the press and my family. Don’t worry family, you’ll have me for years to come”, completed the interpreter of Chiquinha.

Chiquinha reveals that she has coronavirus

In the early morning hours of last Thursday (30), Marie Antoinette used social networks to make the announcement that she had coronavirus. The artist explained how her health was and took the time to reassure fans.

“Dear fans, friends and family: Despite all the care I always took not to get Covid-19, I tested positive when taking the exam. I feel good, I’m at home, I’m very calm and getting better every day. Looks like I just had a common cold, nothing serious like they’re publishing around. I take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy 2022”.