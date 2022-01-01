María Antonieta, eternal ‘Chiquinha’, denies she is dying | celebrities

Bruno Silva María Antonieta de Las Nieves, the eternal “Chiquinha”

After announcing that she is with Covid-19, María Antonieta de Las Nieves, the eternal “Chiquinha” recorded videos (published on Thursday night, 30) commenting on her health status, after seeing rumors that she would be in a state severe and even dying from their coronavirus infection. The actress used her official Instagram account to chat with her fans and followers.

“Thank you for your messages and prayers. I’m making this video for you so you can see that I’m fine and I don’t have any health problems as mentioned on some websites. Happy year 2022 and see you soon in California to keep chilling.” she wrote in the caption of one of the posts.

“I want to thank everyone for caring about my health and, with this video, it’s more than enough proof for you to see that I’m fine. I don’t know where it came from that I was dying, that I was in serious condition,” she said, rebutting rumors about his health status.

“It’s a fact that Covid caught me, but if I think I’m in serious condition, I’m in serious condition. I’ve always been a very positive person. press and my family. Don’t worry, family, you’ll have me for years to come,” he added.