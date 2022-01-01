Marília Mendonça’s brother lets off steam and announces distance from the web

The singer João Gustavo, also known as Marília Mendonça’s brother, revealed this Wednesday (29), that he would distance himself from social networks for some time. The post came right after he said goodbye to the countryman Mauril.

The artist had made comments involving his state of mind in recent weeks. According to João, he was going through several commemorative dates in the midst of sadness: “Birthday, New Year, all with the same feeling of another day that needs to pass soon“.

“I’m going to take some time here, people, I hope you understand me”, wrote the boy. On another network he spoke about his farewell to Maurílio: “I never imagined that the first show I went to after everything that happened would be my farewell to you.”

João’s post made several followers send messages of affection and welcome. “I know everything is very difficult, but everything will be fine, I know it will! Respect your time and never forget that we love you and we are here for you and with you, take care, my love♥”, said an admirer.

“It’s been a while, but if you need to talk, it’s sharing what you’re feeling, come here and we’ll listen to you and give you our shoulder even at a distance. I am living the same pain as you and here I have found acceptance. But feel free to take some time for yourself. May God comfort you,” replied another.

Revealed last conversation with Marília

Earlier this month João Gustavo gave an interview to Quem magazine, where he exhibited some details of his relationship with Marília Mendonça. The artist told about his last conversation with the singer, who died on November 5th.

According to João, the two were even thinking about traveling shortly before the tragic plane crash. “My last message to Marília was because we were planning the her tour trip in Europe, which I was going to accompany. We were solving the vaccine issue, because I took the first dose and got Covid-19,” he said.

“Then she texted me, ‘Baby, what was your last day with Covid? Do you remember?’ Because we had to wait 40 days to take the second dose and my mother wouldn’t let me because she hadn’t given the right days”, recalled the brother. “Then, my last message to her was asking her to cancel my ticket and complaining about my mother, that I was angry that I couldn’t go,” he said.

