Matthew Perry’s guest appearance was cut from the film

Matthew Perry, the Chandler of friends, he even recorded a participation in the film don’t look up, from Netflix. However, his scene was cut from the film.

Perry himself had confirmed his participation in the film in October 2020. “I just got cast in a movie with Meryl Streep. If you guys need me, I’ll be on the treadmill for the next six weeks”, he wrote on Twitter, using a hashtag with the original name of the film, Don’t Look Up.

In December of the same year, the actor was photographed on the set of the feature film Adam McKay, in a scene that appeared to be from a political event. According to the magazine people, he shared the stage with a Kid Rock impersonator and the actor Jonah Hill, who in the film is President Orlean’s son and chief of staff, played by Meryl Streep.

Unfortunately, however, the scene did not enter the final version of the film. Neither Netflix nor director Adam McKay explained the reason for the cut. This would be Perry’s first new work in four years, as he hasn’t acted since 2017. This year, the actor participated in a special Friends meeting, aired by HBO Max.