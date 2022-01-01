Mc Mirella overcomes Dynho Alves and appears alongside Caio Castro

Newly single after filing for divorce from Dynho Alves, the singer Mc Mirella is enjoying the end of year festivities in Morro de São Paulo, Bahia. Along with friends, the funkeira was spotted circling the city alongside the heartthrob Caio Castro. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off.

In a photo released by the journalist, the two appear side by side walking after a boat ride with friends. Caio is also single after ending his nearly two-year relationship with Grazi Massafera.

Dynho Alves reveals that Mc Mirella was hasty in deciding to split

Dancer and funk player Dynho Alves even accepted the fact that he is divorced from Mc Mirella. He who joined the relaity show The Farm 13 married, saw his world fall apart as soon as he was eliminated with the information that he was a single man.

Mc Mirella didn’t accept his and Sthe Matos’ approach during the game and she decided to end their relationship. However, Dynho Alves criticized the ex-wife’s stance. During the participation of the program “Hora do Faro” on RecordTV, the dancer nodded that his ex-wife would have reasons to get hurt, but pointed out that if he had been in her shoes, he would not have taken the extreme attitude without talking first.

“I think it would hurt me deep down, deep down, but I, first, I was going to wait for the person to leave and have a face-to-face conversation with them and resolve marriage, divorce. Don’t be rash and do something first. I know that when you see everything and with people talking here, you get sad, nervous and hurt and you end up taking hasty attitudes. The same may be that we have had attitudes precipitated by the excess of affection between us’, he revealed.

