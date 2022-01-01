meet the surprising player who most appreciated in 2021

Meet the player who most appreciated in football in 2021

No player in European football appreciated as much in 2021 as Dusan Vlahovic, from Fiorentina. The Serbian surpassed the hottest names like Mbappé, from PSG, Vini Jr., of the Real Madrid, and Haaland, of the Borussia Dortmund, to get to the top of the list.

According to the Transfermarkt, a website specializing in the soccer market, the striker started 2021 worth 16 million euros (BRL 101 million) and ended up valued at 70 million euros (BRL 443 million) – an increase of 54 million euros (BRL 341 million) .

The second place is Haaland, which went from 100 million euros (BRL 633 million) to 150 million (BRL 949 million) – an increase of 50 million (BRL 316 million). The third is the Brazilian Vinicius Jr, who jumped from 50 million euros to 100 million euros.

Who is Vlahovic?

The 21-year-old Serbian has aroused the greed of several European football giants. Revealed at Partizan Belgrade, the player has been standing out with the shirt of Fiorentina and also of the Serbia national team, which guaranteed direct classification for the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022.

In 21 matches this season, the striker has scored 18 goals and two assists for the viola.

This year, he has scored 33 goals for the Italian Championship, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2020 score for Juventus. No other player has netted so often in the last 60 years in the competition.

Vlahovic has a contract until the end of 2023 with Fiorentina, which is expected to sell it soon.

Vlahovic celebrates after scoring for Fiorentina over Spezia EFE/EPA/Claudio Giovannini

See the top 5 of the players who appreciated the most in 2021:

1 – Vlahovic – Fiorentina

two – Haaland – Dortmund

3 – Vini Jr. – Real Madrid

4 – Pedri – Barcelona

5 – Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)