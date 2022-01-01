Mega da Virada 2021: football match in Campinas takes half of the prize | Campinas and Region

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega da Virada 2021: football match in Campinas takes half of the prize | Campinas and Region 4 Views

A raffle with 14 quotas in Campinas (SP) took half of the prize of the 2021 Mega-Sena da Virada, according to Caixa Econômica Federal: With that, the participants share a prize of R$189,062,363.74, while the other part of the value is from a winning bet in Cabo Frio (RJ).

The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46. The institution’s staff did not inform, until the publication, whether the bet on the metropolis was made in person at a lottery outlet or online.

Remember below other cases of winning bets in the Campinas region.

According to Caixa, Mega da Virada 2021 registered 333 million bets, with a total proceeds of R$ 1.51 billion. “The figure is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, says the statement.

The corner (five dozen) had 1,712 hits and each one takes the prize of R$ 50,861.33. Another 143,494 bets hit the court (four tens) and won R$ 866.88 each.

The draw for the Mega da Virada contest was broadcast live on g1.

See the result of the Mega da Virada draw

See the result of the Mega da Virada draw

  • What chances do I have of winning with a single bet?
  • How much BRL 350 million can earn per month?

Other winning bets in the region

Mogi Mirim has 2 awards in 4 days

The month of August this year, in Mogi Mirim, ended with the delivery of two Mega-Sena awards in four days. A single bet won R$ 60.9 million, while another bettor from the city and 78 others hit the corner and each received value close to R$ 44 thousand.

Lottery of Mogi Mirim where the winning bet of the R$ 60 million prize was made — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Award after 42 days in a coma

In March, g1 showed the story of systems analyst Rogério Maia, who won part of the prize for the Mega-Sena da Virada in 2020 in a raffle. in coma because of complications from Covid-19.

In the same month, the nurse Claudinei Pereira dos Santos also got “extra money”. Although the R$ 919 is far from the millions intended by Mega players, the story also serves as an example: he only checked the numbers after a patient insisted.

In September 2020, a simple bet made at a lottery shop in Jardim Nova Europa, in Campinas, ended with a prize of R$47.1 million.

A single ticket also resulted in a R$40 million prize for a player from Campinas, in December 2016. In this case, the numbers were filled in in lottery in the Swift region.

Players in the lottery of Campinas where a bet of R$ 40 million was made — Photo: EPTV Reproduction

VIDEOS: everything about Campinas and region

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

In at least 8 capitals, a new minimum wage will not be enough to buy two basic food baskets

In at least eight Brazilian state capitals, the new minimum wage, in the amount of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved