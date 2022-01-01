Mega da Virada 2021: football match in Campinas takes half of the prize | Campinas and Region

A raffle with 14 quotas in Campinas (SP) took half of the prize of the 2021 Mega-Sena da Virada, according to Caixa Econômica Federal: With that, the participants share a prize of R$189,062,363.74, while the other part of the value is from a winning bet in Cabo Frio (RJ).

The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46. The institution’s staff did not inform, until the publication, whether the bet on the metropolis was made in person at a lottery outlet or online.

Remember below other cases of winning bets in the Campinas region.

According to Caixa, Mega da Virada 2021 registered 333 million bets, with a total proceeds of R$ 1.51 billion. “The figure is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, says the statement.

The corner (five dozen) had 1,712 hits and each one takes the prize of R$ 50,861.33. Another 143,494 bets hit the court (four tens) and won R$ 866.88 each.

The draw for the Mega da Virada contest was broadcast live on g1.

Mogi Mirim has 2 awards in 4 days

The month of August this year, in Mogi Mirim, ended with the delivery of two Mega-Sena awards in four days. A single bet won R$ 60.9 million, while another bettor from the city and 78 others hit the corner and each received value close to R$ 44 thousand.

2 of 3 Lotérica de Mogi Mirim where the winning bet of the R$ 60 million prize was made — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Lottery of Mogi Mirim where the winning bet of the R$ 60 million prize was made — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Award after 42 days in a coma

In March, g1 showed the story of systems analyst Rogério Maia, who won part of the prize for the Mega-Sena da Virada in 2020 in a raffle. in coma because of complications from Covid-19.

In the same month, the nurse Claudinei Pereira dos Santos also got “extra money”. Although the R$ 919 is far from the millions intended by Mega players, the story also serves as an example: he only checked the numbers after a patient insisted.

In September 2020, a simple bet made at a lottery shop in Jardim Nova Europa, in Campinas, ended with a prize of R$47.1 million.

A single ticket also resulted in a R$40 million prize for a player from Campinas, in December 2016. In this case, the numbers were filled in in lottery in the Swift region.

3 of 3 Players in the lottery of Campinas where a R$ 40 million bet was made — Photo: EPTV Reproduction Players in the lottery of Campinas where a bet of R$ 40 million was made — Photo: EPTV Reproduction