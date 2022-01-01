The Virada 2022 Mega-Sena was drawn on this Friday night (31). The winners will win a prize equal to R$370 million, according to a new estimate by Caixa Econômica Federal. It is the biggest prize ever paid in the history of Mega da Virada.
Mega-Sena da Virada 2022: check the drawn numbers
46 – 32 – 15 – 12 – 23 – 33
Check out the chances of winning at the Virada 2022 Mega-Sena
- 6 dozens – one chance in 50,063,860
- 7 dozen – one chance in 7,161,980
- 8 dozens – one chance in 1.787,995
- 9 dozens – one chance in 595,998
- 10 tens – one chance in 238,399
- 11 dozens – one chance in 108,363
- 12 dozens – one chance in 54,182
- 13 dozens – one chance in 29,175
- 14 tens – one chance in 16,671
- 15 tens – one chance in 10,003
