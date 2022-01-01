Mega-Sena da Virada: check the numbers drawn in the contest with the highest prize in history

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena da Virada: check the numbers drawn in the contest with the highest prize in history 4 Views

RIO — Caixa held this Friday night the Mega da Virada drawing, with the highest prize in the lottery’s history: R$ 378,124727.47. The numbers drawn were: 46 – 32 – 15 – 12 – 23 – 33. The apportionment has not yet been announced.

Upset Mega: special contest never had a single winner; understand

The bets for Mega da Virada started with record prize-winning accuracy, in the amount of R$350 million. But this Friday, just before the draw, Caixa informed that the forecast had increased to BRL 370 million.

As this is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the value will be divided between the five tens correct.

Upset Mega: number 10 was the most drawn to date in the special contest; check others

Bets for the Mega da Virada ended at 17:00. Caixa Econômica Federal informed that the 13th edition of the special year-end competition has already raised more than R$ 1.4 billion.

Contest 2440 was held from 8:25 pm (Brasilia time) and was broadcast live over the internet, on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Mei will have a new billing ceiling in 2022

The MEI (Individual Micro-entrepreneur) will be able to earn more than R$ 81 thousand as …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved