Mega-Sena da Virada: check the numbers drawn in the contest with the highest prize in history

RIO — Caixa held this Friday night the Mega da Virada drawing, with the highest prize in the lottery’s history: R$ 378,124727.47. The numbers drawn were: 46 – 32 – 15 – 12 – 23 – 33. The apportionment has not yet been announced.

The bets for Mega da Virada started with record prize-winning accuracy, in the amount of R$350 million. But this Friday, just before the draw, Caixa informed that the forecast had increased to BRL 370 million.

As this is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the value will be divided between the five tens correct.

Bets for the Mega da Virada ended at 17:00. Caixa Econômica Federal informed that the 13th edition of the special year-end competition has already raised more than R$ 1.4 billion.

Contest 2440 was held from 8:25 pm (Brasilia time) and was broadcast live over the internet, on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.