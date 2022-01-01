Mei will have a new billing ceiling in 2022

The MEI (Individual Micro-entrepreneur) will be able to earn more than R$ 81 thousand as of 2022. At least this is what guarantees a project that has been analyzed by the government. The proposal foresees the increase of MEI’s revenue to R$130,000 per year.

Changes in 2022

For people who are working as MEI, changes in the rules will happen from next year, for that, it is necessary to be aware of what will happen.

Self-employed professionals who have registered as individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), need to know the text that is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies, which changes the annual turnover from R$ 81 thousand to 130 as of 2022.

According to the government, there are currently more than 11.2 million active CNPJs. There is certainly a desire for this number to grow, thus, increasing sales to R$130,000 annually will encourage other people to formalize with MEI.

The value being proposed represents at least 55% of income in brands already linked as MEI.

Advantages of being an MEI

CNPJ, waiver of license and license for its activities;

You can sell to the government;

You will have access to banking products and services such as credit;

Low monthly cost of taxes (INSS, ISS and ICMS) in fixed amounts;

You will be able to issue an invoice;

Social security rights and benefits: Retirement by age; Retirement by; disability, sick pay, maternity pay, death pension (for family);

Access to SEBRAE technical support.

Another advantage: the tax owed (DAS) does not change its value every month, that is, it is the same during the 12 months, being updated each time the minimum wage is readjusted.

But to have access to the benefits, it is necessary to be up to date with the monthly contribution (DAS).