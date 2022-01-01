Melatonin, ‘sleep hormone’, is released in Brazil, but doctors urge caution

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Melatonin, ‘sleep hormone’, is released in Brazil, but doctors urge caution 5 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

pills

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Melatonin supplements have been on sale since the beginning of December in pill and drop format.

Since early December, Brazilian pharmacies have been selling melatonin in pills or drops without a prescription.

The substance, popularly known as the “sleep hormone”, was released for sale in the country on October 15, 2021 by the National Health Surveillance Agency, Anvisa.

Although the decision is in line with what is happening in several countries in Europe and North America, experts heard by BBC News Brasil criticize the decision and ask for great caution when buying and using this product.

“It is worrying that melatonin is sold like a popsicle. We are not talking about an innocuous substance and its wrong use can bring problems”, warns neuroscientist Fernando Mazzilli Louzada, coordinator of the Chronobiology Laboratory at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) .

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazil returns to the UN Security Council after 10 years | World

Brazil returns this Saturday (1) to occupy a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved