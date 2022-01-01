Mental health was a topic in the labor market in 2021; see the highlights – Economy

Even before the pandemic, the mental health of employees was already on the companies’ radar, with cases of burnout syndrome on the rise that have led to increased demand for corporate therapy services. But the health crisis changed work relationships and added a layer of isolation and fear that could not be dissociated from professional life, which highlighted even more symptoms of anxiety and depression among employees. These changes made a third of Brazilians feel a worsening in their careers and motivated them to seek professional help.

For 2022, the inclusion of burnout in the International Classification of Diseases should reinforce socio-psycho-emotional care and there is no lack of evidence to act. A study carried out by the Ipsos Institute for the World Economic Forum shows that 53% of people interviewed in Brazil believe that their mental health has gotten worse since the beginning of the crisis. The telemedicine platform Docway, which also serves organizations, registered an increase in the number of diagnoses related to mental and emotional disorders: from 58 cases between March and August 2020 to 11,779 in the same period this year, an increase of more than 200 times.

Problems are independent of job title or function. CEOs and leaders also faced the challenges of the moment as they needed to make strategic decisions that would impact a network of people and businesses. At the same time, they have a role to lead by example and show vulnerability to support those they lead in managing emotional sustainability. The subject is also in the crosshairs of Generation Z, who do not give up well-being when choosing where to work.

Those who manage their own company also felt increased pressure when the pandemic forced the deal to close. In 2020, the average level of stress, anxiety and depression among entrepreneurs, it was similar to that of health professionals, according to a study carried out by the Troposlab consultancy in partnership with researchers from the Faculty of Pharmacy and the Department of Psychology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. Not looking at life as if it were a company, recognizing symptoms and what breaks are needed help to minimize or even avoid these problems, according to psychoanalyst Christian Dunker.

Feeling stress is natural because it is the body’s reaction to positive or negative situations, such as a new job or a threat. However, the constant feeling can generate imbalances in the body and lead to suffering. “Learning to deal with and manage stress is also emotional management. We cannot change reality, we cannot end the pandemic, we cannot change the behavior of others, but we can reassess the way we see,” says psychiatrist Eduardo Tancredi.

How to take care of mental health at work

Realizing that mental health also has an impact on happiness and, consequently, on the performance of professionals, companies mobilized to offer support. More than hiring therapy services and offering mindfulness sessions, they invested in psychoeducation, a practice of teaching the psyche to recognize indicators of mental health in themselves and in others. With this, employees better understand the importance of this care, identification and treatment.

But in order for it to be adhered to, it is also important to make the theme a recurring theme within the company, not only in dated campaigns, such as Setembro Amarelo – for suicide prevention – and Janeiro Branco – in favor of mental health. It’s understandable that the fear of showing vulnerabilities or being fired leads people to withhold what they’re facing from companies, but when developing an environment of psychological safety, the conversation tends to flow more naturally.

And to help companies take care of employees, there are interactive tools such as Health & Safe Place to Work that offer a health assessment in four aspects: mental, physical, financial and organizational. The Training Box, developed by the learning startup Joco, provides a journey of knowledge about emotional issues, with short videos and quizzes. With the help of technology, companies can also identify risks to mental health at work and act before problems set in.

Tips for taking care of your mental health

With the various changes that the pandemic has brought to the labor market, a flexible future is envisioned, one that values ​​the integral well-being of people. In addition to what companies can and should do, each one also needs to monitor themselves and, in the first place, look for ways to talk about the subject, inside or outside of work.

In everyday life, having planning and taking micro-breaks between activities help alleviate the brain load, even more so now that many meetings are still going virtual. A study has even proven that breaks interspersed with online dating prevent the accumulation of stress in the brain. And as for some, 100% remote work will remain, it is necessary to be aware of other issues that can affect mental health, such as ergonomics, space quality, attention and productivity, listed in these 13 tips to reduce fatigue.

Individually, some guidelines to strengthen self-care in the home office work environment are: