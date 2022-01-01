Minimum wage of 2022 may buy less than two food baskets

Minimum wage of 2022 may buy less than two food baskets

What can you buy with the 2022 minimum wage in Brazil?

The amount of R$ 1,212 will not be enough to buy two basic food baskets a month in the city of São Paulo in January, according to the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). The projection is that the basic basket will cost around R$700 in the capital of São Paulo in January.

The basic food basket – made up of 13 items – has values ​​that vary between regions of the country and, therefore, represents a different portion of the minimum wage in each one of them. In most of the 17 capitals surveyed, however, the price of the basket represents more than half of the minimum wage.

The lowest price, R$473.26 (46.5% of the minimum wage), was found in Aracaju. The highest, at R$ 710.53 (approximately 70% of the minimum wage), was registered in Florianópolis. The data refer to November 2021, with calculation based on the current minimum wage.

