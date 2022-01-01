Most famous lottery in the world can pay R$ 2.6 billion in the US – 12/30/2021 – Panel SA

2 hours ago

The Powerball jackpot, a kind of US Mega-Sena, is accumulated at US$483 million, approximately R$2.6 billion, for the first drawing of 2022.

No ticket matched the six numbers drawn last Wednesday (29). There are already 37 draws without a winner. The prize has been accumulated since October 4th.

In each draw, 5 main numbers are drawn from a set of 69 white balls and an extra number of 26 red balls. It is necessary to hit at least one red ball, the Powerball, to win the minimum lottery prize.

The chance of a person hitting the Powerball is 1 in 292 million. The biggest prize ever paid by the lottery was divided between three players on January 13, 2016. The lucky ones got around R$3 billion richer.

