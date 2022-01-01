Mother’s Talk · High blood pressure in children

Healthy eating is essential to prevent hypertension in childhood

Hypertension represents a silent cardiovascular risk factor, with very nonspecific symptoms and very serious complications, such as myocardial infarction and stroke.

Because it is silent, hypertension is adequately treated very late, almost on the verge of a fatal cardiovascular event.

In the context of treating high blood pressure in children, even before thinking about complex medications, associations between medications and more modern therapies, the family’s dietary pattern must be properly evaluated. Oftentimes, an adjustment to the eating routine can be enough to improve and even normalize daily blood pressure levels.

From a nutritional point of view, a first preventive measure to contain high blood pressure levels is to encourage children to maintain the routine of three meals a day. This three-meal routine is more healthy for intestinal rhythm, kidney function and energy metabolism. With this, the child’s organism can maintain self-balance of pressure, without great variations.

Knowledge of the properties and side effects of food consumption is also a strong ally in controlling blood pressure. It is noteworthy that foods are natural medicines, with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. So, the secret is knowing how to choose the best foods.

Some quantitative and qualitative recommendations about food should be routinely followed, thus allowing for better blood pressure control:

Foods rich in water (facilitates diuresis and elimination of toxins) – vegetables such as cucumber and some fruits such as melon and watermelon

Foods with low sodium content – avoid soft drinks, processed and smoked meats and cold cuts, foods containing artificial additives or seasonings

Avoid foods or liquids rich in caffeine and xanthines – to reduce daily consumption of coffee, some types of tea (green tea, mate tea), chocolates with low cocoa content, energy drinks, soda rich in stimulants.

Avoid some foods such as salty or sweet popcorn, peanuts, packaged potatoes, cookies and savory snacks

Pay close attention to foods rich in uric acid, as excessive uric acid contributes to high blood pressure. Some foods rich in uric acid – beans, some fruits like grapes, red meat, offal, greasy sauces, greasy cheeses and seafood

Periodic follow-up with a cardiologist and even with a nutrologist allows you to align some dietary guidelines with some medication recommendation.

Nowadays, it is possible to adopt healthy lifestyle habits by choosing the best foods, thus preventing complications such as high blood pressure in children.

Dr. Edmo Gabriel

*Dr. Edmo Atique Gabriel is a cardiologist, cardio vascular surgeon and nutritionist. @edmoagabriel