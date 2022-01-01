Moving average of Covid-19 cases doubled in Fortaleza in the last fortnight

The Moving Average of Covid-19 Cases doubled in Fortaleza in the last 15 days. The information was released in a bulletin from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of the Capital this Thursday, 30.

This indicator calculates how many cases were registered per day, on average, in the previous week. The most recent data, from December 28th, concerns the average number of cases between the 22nd and 28th of this month. As of December 14, this figure was at 31 daily cases on average. In the most recent newsletter, the number jumped to 60.7 new daily records.

Other indicator that also doubled in two weeks was the positivity rate in Covid-19 tests. This number is the proportion of tests that test positive for coronavirus infection, relative to the total number of tests done.

On December 15, the positivity rate was 3.7%, with 38 positives in 1,030 exams performed. For the most recent data available, as of December 29, this value was 7%, considering the exams carried out in laboratories of the public health network.

Covid-19 deaths remain low

Despite the increase in the number of cases, the Covid-19 deaths in Fortaleza remain low. Between the 23rd and 29th of December, there were two deaths. The moving average of deaths from the disease is at 0.3 per day.

The lethality, in turn, was 0.6% in this period, against 3.8% of the average during the entire pandemic period in the Capital. This indicator monitors the proportion of deaths in relation to the total number of infected people.

