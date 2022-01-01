https://br.sputniknews.com/20211230/musk-responde-a-china-sobre-satelites-starlink-uns-poucos-milhares-de-satelites-nao-e-nada-20871521.html

Musk responds to China on Starlink satellites: ‘A few thousand satellites is nothing’

Musk responds to China on Starlink satellites: ‘A few thousand satellites is nothing’

Amid complaints from the European Space Agency and China that the American businessman is reducing the space available to other spacecraft, Elon… 12.30.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-12-30T14:55-0300

2021-12-30T14:55-0300

2021-12-30T14:55-0300

international panorama

space

european space agency (esa)

elon musk

financial times

USA

spacex

tiangong

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/20871565_0:380:2291:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_5cf986d7a25e0a0081e2b41709d8eb05.jpg

Elon Musk, entrepreneur and American billionaire, rejected in statements published on Wednesday (29) in the Financial Times (FT) that the launch of Starlink orbital satellites by his company SpaceX is an impediment to other space programs. December 2021, Josef Aschbacher, director of the European Space Agency (ESA), also complained to the FT that Musk’s company was “setting the rules” in the emerging commercial space economy, and that this would reduce frequencies of radio and orbital space available to other companies. More recently, on Monday (27), China protested in a diplomatic note to the UN against SpaceX satellites, saying they almost collided in early December with the Space Station from China, Tiangong. However, the US businessman believes that the criticisms are exaggerated. it’s not as important as it might seem. SpaceX has launched nearly 2,000 satellites so far for its Starlink broadband network, and plans to increase their number in Earth orbit by tens of thousands more. The executive director of the space company compared this number to the “two billion cars and trucks” that exist on Earth, and estimated that each orbital layer is larger than the surface of our planet, with a new layer every ten meters of altitude. in space. “That suggests space for tens of billions of satellites. A few thousand satellites is nothing. It’s like, look, having a few thousand cars on Earth — it’s nothing,” he reasoned. McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, questions that the numbers of satellites in space and vehicles on Earth are comparable, noting that the speed above 27,000 km/h of the former greatly reduces their room for maneuver. With just three seconds to deviate, each orbital layer would allow a maximum of just 1,000 simultaneous satellites, he calculated. potentials but a short time before they happen, which means that space “is already too busy.” At the same time, Laura Forczyk, a space analyst at Astralytical, a space consulting firm, agrees with Musk that this is a problem of managing space. traffic, and therefore recommends greater international cooperation in deciding “how orbital space should be distributed, and [como] the space traffic [deve ser] managed”.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211227/china-critica-spacex-na-onu-e-diz-que-fez-manobra-para-evitar-colisao-com-sua-estacao-espacial-20835983.html

Samuel Rodrigues In fact, he’s right, only the distance between the earth and the moon can fit All the planets in the solar system… 1

neoliberal But China is just mimimi mimimi… Although it wouldn’t be bad to damage the Chinese station kkkkkkkk 1

two

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/20871565_0:165:2291:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_ed19298a2dbd6d858da161a100adc917.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

space, european space agency (esa), elon musk, financial times, usa, spacex, tiangong