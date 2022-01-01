Musk responds to China on Starlink satellites: ‘A few thousand satellites is nothing’

Amid complaints from the European Space Agency and China that the American businessman is reducing the space available to other spacecraft, Elon… 12.30.2021, Sputnik Brasil

Elon Musk, entrepreneur and American billionaire, rejected in statements published on Wednesday (29) in the Financial Times (FT) that the launch of Starlink orbital satellites by his company SpaceX is an impediment to other space programs. December 2021, Josef Aschbacher, director of the European Space Agency (ESA), also complained to the FT that Musk’s company was “setting the rules” in the emerging commercial space economy, and that this would reduce frequencies of radio and orbital space available to other companies. More recently, on Monday (27), China protested in a diplomatic note to the UN against SpaceX satellites, saying they almost collided in early December with the Space Station from China, Tiangong. However, the US businessman believes that the criticisms are exaggerated. it’s not as important as it might seem. SpaceX has launched nearly 2,000 satellites so far for its Starlink broadband network, and plans to increase their number in Earth orbit by tens of thousands more. The executive director of the space company compared this number to the “two billion cars and trucks” that exist on Earth, and estimated that each orbital layer is larger than the surface of our planet, with a new layer every ten meters of altitude. in space. “That suggests space for tens of billions of satellites. A few thousand satellites is nothing. It’s like, look, having a few thousand cars on Earth — it’s nothing,” he reasoned. McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, questions that the numbers of satellites in space and vehicles on Earth are comparable, noting that the speed above 27,000 km/h of the former greatly reduces their room for maneuver. With just three seconds to deviate, each orbital layer would allow a maximum of just 1,000 simultaneous satellites, he calculated. potentials but a short time before they happen, which means that space “is already too busy.” At the same time, Laura Forczyk, a space analyst at Astralytical, a space consulting firm, agrees with Musk that this is a problem of managing space. traffic, and therefore recommends greater international cooperation in deciding “how orbital space should be distributed, and [como] the space traffic [deve ser] managed”.

Elon Musk, entrepreneur and American billionaire, rejected in statements published on Wednesday (29) in the Financial Times (FT) that the launch of Starlink orbital satellites by his company SpaceX is an impediment to other space programs.
On December 5, 2021, Josef Aschbacher, director of the European Space Agency (ESA), also complained to the FT that Musk’s company was “making the rules” in the commercial space economy emerging, and that this would reduce the radio frequencies and orbital space available to other companies.
China criticizes SpaceX at UN and says it maneuvered to avoid collision with its space station

More recently, on Monday (27), China protested in a diplomatic note to the UN against SpaceX satellites, saying that they almost collided in early December with China’s Tiangong Space Station.

However, the US businessman believes the criticisms are exaggerated.

“This is not some situation where we are effectively blocking others. We are not blocking anyone from doing something, nor do we expect to do anything,” Musk replied in the latest article.

He argued that space is “simply gigantic” and that the satellites he has been sending “are very small”, so the problem is not as important as it might seem.

SpaceX has so far launched about 2,000 satellites for its Starlink broadband network, and plans to increase their number in Earth orbit by tens of thousands more. The executive director of the space company compared this number to the “two billion cars and trucks” that exist on Earth, and estimated that each orbital layer is larger than the surface of our planet, with a new layer every ten meters of altitude. in space.

“That suggests space for tens of billions of satellites. A few thousand satellites is nothing. It’s like, look, having a few thousand cars on Earth – it’s nothing,” he reasoned.

expert opinion

However, Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, questions that the numbers of satellites in space and vehicles on Earth are comparable, noting that the speed above 27,000 km/h of the former greatly reduces their room for maneuver. With just three seconds to dodge, each orbital layer would allow a maximum of only 1,000 simultaneous satellites, he calculated.

The scientist also stated that the difficulty of calculating the trajectories of so many satellites, in addition to variations in the solar climate, make it very difficult to predict potential collisions until a short time before they happen, meaning that space “is already too busy”.

At the same time, Laura Forczyk, a space analyst at Astralytical, a space consulting firm, agrees with Musk that this is a traffic management problem, and therefore recommends greater international cooperation to decide “how orbital space should be distributed, and [como] the space traffic [deve ser] managed”.

