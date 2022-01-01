New Flamengo coach, Paulo Sousa has set date to arrive in Rio | Venetian Column

Paulo SousaAFP

Posted 31/12/2021 13:49 | Updated 12/31/2021 1:59 PM

Coach Paulo Sousa, even before being officially announced by Flamengo, had already started planning for 2022, through meetings with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel and videoconference with professionals who work at the club who are in Brazil, such as Marcio Tannure, head of the DM, and Fabinho, Football Manager. But now he knows when he will arrive in Rio to start the on-site work at the Ninho: January 7th.

The tickets were issued this Friday, when the coach’s exhaustion confirmed the date for Flamengo, who soon went after them to get the tickets and get everything ready for the Portuguese to plan.

Paulo Sousa will leave Portugal on the 6th and will arrive the following day in the company of Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s vice president of football, who will stay in Europe to support the coach. Bruno Spindel, executive director who was on the Old Continent for days, arrived in Brazil this Friday.

Despite arriving in Brazil on the 7th, Paulo Sousa has been working intensely to get to know Flamengo’s cast and professionals. The Portuguese will have seven professionals on the technical committee at his side. Are they:

César Andrade (assistant responsible for the technological part) Manuel Cordeiro (assistant coach) Luis Salaa (physical trainer) Antônio Gomes (physical trainer) Victor Sanches (deputy assistant) Paulo Grilo (goalkeeper coach) Cosimo Capagli (analyst)

The re-introduction of Flamengo’s professional cast is scheduled for January 10th, and the trend is for the debut to happen only in February. Meanwhile, under the command of Mauricio Souza, the red-black kids will dispute the start of Carioca.