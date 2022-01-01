New Mother, Prison and Lucero

In the soap opera Carinha de Anjo, the final stretch prepares a series of emotional surprises for viewers of the children’s plot of SBT, including the appearance of a new mother, musical and the presence of the Mexican star Lucero. Furthermore, Dulce Maria (Lorena Queiroz) will make a surprising decision, showing that she is growing and changing her life.

In scenes scheduled to air in the last chapter of the production of the São Paulo station, which is being rerun in the prime track, everything will be converging on account of Dulce Maria’s learning process, as well as the situation of Flávio (Eduardo Pelizzari) will continue to be increasingly delicate and he will have to pay once and for all for everything he has done during every chapter of the story.

After everything he has done against the school and against the good people, Flávio will be living in the psychiatric clinic, after having had a crisis like that and paying dearly for all his actions. And the consequences of his mistakes will continue to happen, as he will leave the place and go directly to prison, sharing the same cell with Leonardo (Daniel Alvim).

continues after advertising

The characters will also continue to experience emotions, after all Solange (Cristina Mutarelli) and Pascoal (Camilo Bevilacqua) will finally be able to resolve their own differences and will appear together and married, living under the same roof, as they always planned. And the surprises will not end, after all Franciely (Carol Loback) will confess that she is pregnant with Silvestre (Blota Filho) almost at the same time that the public will discover that Rosana (Ângela Dippe) has become the mayor of Doce Horizonte, while Lulu (Luiza Nevy) will reveal to her friend who was adopted by Fatima (Rai Teichimam) and by Cristóvão (Guilherme Gosrki).

continues after advertising

In Angel’s Face, new mother

The surprise will happen when Mother Superior reveals that Sister Fabiana (Karin Hils) is now the new boss in the direction of the school and many people will celebrate, after all, she has always been very well regarded by the children. And the new mother will have many new things planned for the school that will surprise everyone involved, but also make them happy.

Starting with the fact that, from now on, the children will no longer go home only on weekends, but everyone will be free to go every day to stay with their families and will only be there to study. Furthermore, Fabiana will make a point of saying that she decided to change the rules and allow the school to become mixed, in other words, receiving girls and boys.

continues after advertising

In Angel Face, the end

During the birthday of Arthur, Dulce Maria’s brother, the former mother will confess to everyone that she really wanted to dance with the children, surprising everyone, but that they will carry out the plan. This is how the song Lindo Balão Azul will be sung, the same as in the first chapter of the plot. And as the music continues, Tereza (Lucero) will leave the dollhouse of Dulce Maria’s dream and enter a basket of a blue balloon, already flying through the sky.

While following all this, Dulce Maria will show that she is increasingly fulfilled by living with her parents Gustavo (Carlos Porto) and Cecília (Bia Arantes), as well as her little brother, giving evidence of her happiness. That’s how she will look at Arthur and make it clear that, from now on, the little one is the new angel face in the family, putting an end to the plot.