New Year in Brazil has fireworks in few cities; see images | World

The coronavirus pandemic led several Brazilian cities to cancel public New Year celebrations. On the other hand, some locations held fireworks and concerts that marked the arrival of 2022.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
See how the turn of the year was in some Brazilian cities:
The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro held a party on Copacabana beach with fireworks that lit up the sky for 16 minutes. The event was carried out with the help of 10 rafts positioned 450 meters from the sand, which launched 15 tons of fireworks.
- 2022 around the world: see photos of New Year’s arrival in the US, Europe and more
See how the fireworks display was in Copacabana
In Salvador, fireworks were displayed in 21 strategic locations, which were not announced in advance to avoid crowding. The fireworks show was broadcast over the internet.
Arrival of 2022 is marked by fireworks in Salvador
On Boa Viagem beach, in Recife, there was a fireworks display that lasted 17 minutes. Despite the ban on concerts, the place was chosen by many people from Pernambuco and tourists.
Fireworks on Boa Viagem Beach, in the south of Recife, attracted tourists and residents — Photo: Priscilla Aguiar/g1
Fernando de Noronha, the first place in Brazil to receive 2022, had a concert by singer Alceu Valença at the party called “Réveillon dos Vacinados”. All island residents and tourists received at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
Reveillon dos Vacinados attracts a crowd to Praia do Porto, in Fernando de Noronha — Photo: Ana Clara Marinho/g1
Blumenau has fireworks to celebrate the arrival of 2022
Fireworks in the sky over the Central Beach of Balneário Camboriú — Photo: Felipe Sales/NSC TV
The fireworks display at Parque Anauá, in Boa Vista, lasted 10 minutes and, according to the Military Police, was accompanied by about 20 thousand people. The city was the only capital in the country to have a party with the presentation of bands.
Fireworks at Parque Anauá on New Year’s Eve 2022 — Photo: Caique Rodrigues/g1 RR
In the Gameleira area, in Rio Branco, there was a fireworks display carried out by the city hall and the state government. There were 10 minutes of fireworks show synchronized with music.
Light show takes over Rio Branco’s sky in the first minutes of 2022