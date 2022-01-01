New Year’s Eve in Copacabana, Rio, has knife wounds and seven prisoners – News

The celebration of the New Year on Copacabana beach, in Rio, this Friday night (31) and Saturday morning (1st) had at least two people injured by knife and the arrest of seven men, according to information from the Military Police . Several tourists had their cell phones stolen while watching the fireworks display, which lasted 16 minutes.

Two young people who were stabbed have already been discharged and are doing well, according to the Municipal Health Department. In all, 111 people were treated at the three medical centers set up on the edge for the New Year’s Eve party.

On Avenida Atlântica, near Rua Paula Freitas, the military police seized two teenagers who had stolen a victim’s cell phone. The device was retrieved, and they were taken to the 14th DP.

Serial thefts were also verified. According to the command of the 19th BPM, the offenders took advantage of the festive moment at the turn of the year to steal cell phones from victims while they socialized using their phones to take pictures. Some people were injured and were taken to the medical post, where they received care.

Early in the morning, three men were arrested on Avenida Atlântica, near Rua Rodolfo Dantas, for stealing a victim’s cell phone.

Police officers also arrested two suspects in the act with a pistol, near Posto 4. They also had ammunition and seven cell phones.

At around 10 pm, police officers from the 19th BPM arrested a man for stealing a victim’s cord in the vicinity of Avenida Atlântica and Rua Fernando Mendes.

Another man was arrested early in the morning for stealing a victim’s cord. In another action, the military police took an injured person to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where he received care. The suspect was arrested and fined for bodily injury.

And, in the vicinity of Rua Miguel Lemos, six individuals, including a teenager, were taken to the 13th DP, in an occurrence of drug use and consumption.

party celebration

With its famous fireworks display and people following the tradition of wearing white, Rio de Janeiro once again celebrated its famous New Year’s Eve on Copacabana beach, although with a reduced audience due to the rain and restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Where normally there would be a crowd filled with music and alcoholic beverages, dispersed groups of Brazilian and foreign tourists strolled along the Copacabana sidewalk hours before midnight, under an intermittent drizzle.

The expectation of the hotel sector is for an occupancy close to 100% on the weekend.

But, given the arrival of the Ômicron variant, the authorities adopted a series of measures to discourage crowding in Copacabana, such as the cancellation of music shows, the closing of the subway, the prohibition of the circulation of cars after a certain time and the diversion by bus from other neighborhoods.

The result was a very different image from the last New Year’s Eve, at the beginning of 2020, when almost 3 million people, a record, crowded the beach from end to end.

Last year, the party was canceled because of the pandemic.