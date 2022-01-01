New Year’s Message 2022: How to Create a Custom Card in Canva | Publishers

Making New Year 2022 greeting cards is possible through Canva. The online editor makes several ready-to-use templates available for users to customize for free on PC or on Android phones and iPhone (iOS). Among the customization possibilities are changing colors, inserting texts, adding photos and hidden elements on the platform.
At the end of the editions, users can download the file to share on other social networks, such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Check out how to make a 2022 New Year greeting card at Canva.
New Year’s Message 2022: tutorial teaches how to make a greeting card at Canva — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
New Year’s Message 2022: How to Create a Custom Card in Canva
Step 1. To create a personalized New Year 2022 card, go to the Canva website (canva.com) and log in using your email or Google, Facebook or Apple account credentials;
Login to Canva using social media credentials — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. After logging in, use the search tool and search for the term “New Year’s Card”;
New Year’s Message for WhatsApp: Canva has templates ready to customize — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. You can preview ready-made New Year card templates to customize, with free and paid options. Click on one of them to edit;
New Year’s Message for clients: Canva has cards with several themes — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. With the editing screen open, click on the texts and edit the sentences as you wish. Use the top toolbar to change fonts, colors and formatting;
New Year’s Message for boyfriend: Canva allows you to customize card text — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 5. Click on the background image and select the “Edit image” option. Then, use the left side menu to change the background graphic settings;
Canva allows you to edit the New Year 2022 card image online — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 6. Click on “Elements” in the left side menu to add figures and graphic shapes to the artwork. Remember that the search field can be used to find special elements in Canva;
Canva has graphic elements for users to customize their artwork — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 7. At the end of the edits, click on the download icon, select the file format and go to “Download”. The card will be downloaded immediately.
‘How to download card with New Year messages?’ Online editor offers different free templates — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready. Use the tips to learn how to create a personalized New Year 2022 greeting card on Canva.
*Transparency note: canvas and TechTudo maintain a commercial partnership. By subscribing to any tool on the partner site, TechTudo can earn a commission or some other type of compensation.
