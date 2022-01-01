news planned for Brazil

2021 was a difficult year for Ford. After all, it was the year in which the manufacturer ended its production in Brazil, which led to the end of its entire line of entry-level cars below R$ 100 thousand, precisely the most sold. After that, came the company’s job of showing Brazilians that it was not leaving the country, but changing its position in the market, betting on more expensive and equipped cars.

These were difficult months, especially for dealers. Many closed their doors, as the Ka and EcoSport line was what supported their operations. Others have had to deal with a time offering only Territory, Ranger and Mustang. More models came, with the Bronco Sport and, more recently, the van Transit. And we’ll see more throughout 2022.

Ford’s first launch in Brazil in 2022 will be the Maverick pickup, still in the 1st quarter. Imported from Mexico, it has already been officially shown to the press, all that remains is to put it in stores. It will come in a single version, called Lariat FX4, the most equipped in the pickup line and with the 2.0 EcoBoost engine of 253 hp and 38.3 kgfm, 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Although it comes from Mexico, which means it will pay less tax due to the auto agreement between the two countries, don’t expect it to be a cheap pickup. Ford-related sources told Motor1.com that the brand will treat Maverick as a “Bronco Sport pickup truck” as it has the same engine, platform and much of the same equipment. Today, the Bronco Sport sells for R$272,650, so expect to see Maverick at around R$250,000 – yes, the same as a Ranger Storm (R$246,190).

Officially, Ford is still talking about the Mustang Mach-E. Behind the scenes, many within the company already admit that the electric SUV is confirmed for Brazil. There is also no way to deny it anymore. After all, the SUV was seen running in São Paulo without any camouflage, being “escorted” by some Ranger units and with a green license plate from Tatuí (SP), where the Ford test track is located.

This unit that runs through Brazil indicates how the SUV offer in Brazil should be, as it was the GT Performance Edition version. It’s the most expensive of the line, using a performance package (as the name says) so it can accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h (60 mi/h) in 3.5 seconds, with all-wheel drive, 487 hp and 87, 6 kgfm of torque. However, the autonomy is reduced from 434 km to 418 km.

Despite being here, Ford should wait a little longer to launch the Mustang Mach-E in Brazil, something that should only happen in the second half. Expect a price similar to the Mustang Mach 1, currently marketed at R$545,000.

Transit is one of the most famous vans in the world, so it’s no surprise that Ford will bet even more on it in this vehicle’s return to Brazil. Launched in October in the Minibus versions, in the 14+1, 15+1, 17+1 and 18+1 seater variants, it will have a new configuration in the 1st half of 2022, when Transit Furgão sales for transport will begin. of loads.

It will have the same mechanics as the passenger variants, with the 2.0 EcoBlue turbodiesel, which delivers 170 hp and 41.3 kgfm, together with a 6-speed manual transmission. Ford must still keep the equipment list, making the necessary changes due to the lack of other seats, such as removing the extra USB ports. Still, it should have electric steering, adaptive cruise control, lane-stay assistance, driving mode selector, stability and traction controls, 8″ multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse camera and more.

A long-standing order from pickup fans in Brazil, the Ford F-150 will finally arrive in Brazil, as Motor1.com advanced first-hand in 2019. There is no way Ford can avoid the subject any longer, now that it is touching expensive models via import – not bringing the best-selling pickup in the world would be a mistake. And the time is right, as Ram has already successfully brought the 1500, while Chevrolet prepares for the arrival of Silverado.

Although there is a lot of expectation to see the sport F-150 Raptor in the country, the big pickup should land in a more “normal” version, possibly repeating the strategy used in Argentina. In other words, it would arrive in the Lariat configuration, using the 5.0 V8 engine with 400 hp and 55.2 kgfm, working exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction. Would it make sense to see the F-150 hybrid? Yes, but Ford should take advantage of the fact that the 5.0 V8 is an engine already homologated in Brazil, the same reason why Maverick and Bronco Sport came in 2.0 turbo versions.

To get an idea of ​​the price, the best alternative is to look at the Ram 1500, sold in Brazil in the Rebel version and with a V8 engine. It costs R$429,990 and can reach R$449,990 with the only optional package. It would have a great distance in relation to Ranger Limited, the high-end version of the medium pickup, which sells for R$ 304,990.