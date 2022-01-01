Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Hulk and more… Check out the turn of the year for superstars around the world

Happy 2022! And it was in a festive atmosphere that several football players celebrated the arrival of the new year. There was a mega-party with Neymar, a meeting of Cristiano Ronaldo’s relatives, the future daddy Hulk with his wife and much more. Check out how the soccer athletes’ celebrations were!

Even on crutches, Neymar enjoyed the new year (Reproduction/Instagram Neymar)

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo met with his Portuguese relatives to celebrate the arrival of the new year. There were also those who took advantage of the moment to extol the victorious cycle of the year that passed, like Messi, from PSG. Striker Neymar Jr., even injured and using crutches to get around, knew how to take advantage of the coming of 2022.

– 2021 is coming to an end and it is far from an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored in all competitions. Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point in the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a superior spirit and a stronger mindset – CR7 told Instagram.

Some national football standouts, such as Gabigol and Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, Dudu and Gustavo Gómez, from Palmeiras, also shared the moment of fun during the break from the championships on the social network. THE THROW! compiled below some images of the aces already in the new year!