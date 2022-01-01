Neymar enjoys New Years at home and on crutches; see balls party

The arrival of the New Year was widely celebrated by the boleiros from yesterday to today (1st), but each one celebrated 2022 in their own way. Cristiano Ronaldo toasted the family with a glass of champagne, Neymar posed on crutches while recovering from an injury, while the most animated appeared in samba-rock steps and even in a towel in the middle of the street. THE UOL Sport lists the records below.

Neymar published photography alone at the New Year’s Eve party, then registered it in the stories from Instagram a concert by the singer Rodriguinho (see more below). The number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team enjoyed the night at his mansion, in Mangaratiba-RJ, where he usually spends the end-of-the-year parties with his family. He is currently treating an injury to his left ankle, but is expected to recover by the end of the month.

Of the parties registered on social networks, the most lively was Aloísio Chulapa’s. After dancing all night, the ex-striker appeared in the middle of the street wearing only a towel, in the morning, not talking about anything. In 34 seconds of video, he dances barefoot and alone, sings Vanessa da Mata and tells his fiancée that today he “want coziness”. Happy New Year, Chulapa!

Check out how the New Year’s Eve of the boleiros was:

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

.