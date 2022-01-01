Nintendo president admits there will be no console in 2022

In an interview with Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shimbun, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa admitted that there will most likely be shortages of switch in stores throughout 2022. And it confirmed, as we all know, that the fault lies in the lack of certain components in the market, such as semiconductors, in addition to logistical problems arising from the covid-19 pandemic.

All new generation consoles have suffered from this problem. PlayStation 5 has become virtually impossible to find. For Christmas shopping, Sony even created a “virtual queue” system. Xbox Series S and X they are also missing, but are slightly less difficult to find.

The Switch, however, seemed relatively unscathed by the lack of parts. Until September 2021, it remained the top-selling console in the US, even though it was released in 2017 (while PS5 and new Xbox came out in 2020).

In November, however, the company already gave its first warning sign: it reduced its total sales forecast for 2021 by 6%, because it already predicted that the lack of chips would prevent it from meeting Christmas demand.

Still, Nintendo may have a good year in sales, given the good crop of games expected to come out. At the end of January the new Pokémon Legends: arceus, which promises to redirect the franchise; in addition, over the months, a new game of the franchise should come out Kirby, the sequels of Bayonetta, splatton and mainly, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.