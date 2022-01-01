Nubank releases investments from R$1 in the application; see how to do

Attention, Brazilians! From now on, customers of the Nubank they can invest on the platform without having to register with the Nu Invest brokerage or similar. This is because several ways of applying money through the application were released through the PIX, bill payments, monitoring of the card bill, among other possibilities.

In addition, fintech started to allow users to invest an amount starting at R$1.00. In this way, the institution shows the accessibility of the service. In short, clients can invest in three investment funds, in equities, BDRs, ETFs and CDBs.

To check if the option is available, the interested party simply accesses the “Investments” tab of the digital bank. In practice, the service will be visible right on the home page. It is important to emphasize that it is good to keep the registration data up to date in order to access the best possibilities.

Benefits to invest in the Nubank app

The service can be contracted completely digitally, and has a team of experts in the financial area to select the best products for the interested party. In addition, the institution seeks to understand the investor’s profile in order to offer the best in the market.

Another important positive point to be highlighted is the tax exemption when hiring an investment. In this case, the interested party can carry out a simulation to check the conditions of the service, verifying the value of the operation, without any risk of surprises.

Fintech made it clear that it intends to expand its investment portfolio, including new possibilities in the future. Meanwhile, interested clients can take advantage of the investment options already available, including through Nu Invest. However, to use it, it is necessary to make an additional registration.

Limit of BRL 2 thousand via NUBANK will be released

Nubank is one of the most popular digital banks in Brazil. fintech won thousands of people due to the facility and innovation constantly offered. One of the bank’s big news is the support for Apple Pay to make payments for Apple Watch and iPhone. However, the bank recently announced the new function along with a daily limit of R$ 2,000.00 for those who use the new function.

In this functionality, the limit is only released for purchases made through the Apple platform and by the Google Pay for cell phones Android. THE Nubank informed the Tecnoblog portal that the measure serves mainly to improve the security of its customers.

In response to a customer who asked the bank if there is any limit to making payments through Apple Pay, fintech said that it is possible to make purchases of up to R$ 2 thousand per day through the IOS platform.

“If you reach this limit, your transaction will be denied.” “But don’t worry, you just have to redo the purchase using your physical card.” explained Nubank in the reply to the tweet.