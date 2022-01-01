Nubank: Step by step how to recharge your phone through the app

Fintech customers who have a prepaid or control plan can credit their phone directly on the platform with their Nu account balance or via the institution’s credit card.

THE Nubank launched in 2019 the mobile recharge function through its application. In this way, fintech customers who have a prepaid or control plan can put credit on the phone directly on the platform with their Nu account balance or via the institution’s credit card.

See below how to recharge your cell phone through the app Nubank:

Access the Nubank app on your device; On the home page, swipe the first row of icons to the left and tap the option “Mobile top up”; Once this is done, enter the mobile number to receive the recharge and click on “Continue”; Select your operator and tap “Continue”; Then, indicate the form of payment being “Account” or “Credit Card”; Now, inform the amount of the recharge and click on “Continue”; Finally, check the data such as mobile number and value, and tap on “Confirm Payment”.

Ready! You will soon receive an SMS confirming your recharge. It is noteworthy that the number in which the operation was carried out will be saved in the application for future recharges until another one replaces it.

This function is ideal for “purple” users who travel abroad. Through the “Visual notice” option, the customer can prevent his card from being blocked when the bank identifies a transaction abroad.

Phone calendar integration with the app Nubank

This feature can serve as a shortcut for users who often carry out financial transactions with people they also have in their contact directory. Through him, the Nubank quickly identifies those who are also your customers/contacts, facilitating a possible transaction between accounts.