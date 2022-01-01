Ômicron: Whoever took CoronaVac may need two boosts from Pfizer | Health

Ascom/SMS Covid-19 vaccine

Two doses of CoronaVac, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac and produced by the Butantan Institute in Brazil, followed by a booster injection of Pfizer-BioNTech’s immunizer showed a lower immune response against the Ômicron variant compared to previous strains. The information comes from a preliminary study published on the medRxiv platform, conducted by researchers at Yale University, USA, the Ministry of Health of the Dominican Republic and other institutions.

The CoronaVac two-dose regimen along with the Pfizer injection produced an antibody response similar to two doses of an mRNA vaccine — the platform used in Pfizer and Moderna’s immunizers — according to the study. Antibody levels against Ômicron were 6.3 times lower compared to the ancestral variant (name given to the original Wuhan strain, circulating at the beginning of the pandemic) and 2.7 times lower compared to Delta.

Akiko Iwasaki, one of the study’s authors, said on Twitter that people who received CoronaVac may need two additional doses of booster from Pfizer to achieve the necessary levels of protection against Ômicron.

CoronaVac’s two-dose regimen showed no detectable neutralization against Ômicron, according to the study that analyzed plasma samples from 101 participants in the Dominican Republic.

A Hong Kong study said last week that even three doses of CoronaVac vaccine did not produce enough antibody response against Ômicron and that it had to be boosted by a Pfizer-BioNTech injection to achieve “protective levels”.

CoronaVac and Sinopharm’s vaccine are the two most used vaccines in China and the main Covid-19 vaccines exported by the country. Hong Kong has used both immunizers.

CoronaVac in Brazil

In Brazil, the immunizing agent, which was the first available in the country, was applied in particular to people in the risk group, such as health professionals and the elderly. So far, the Ministry of Health recommends only a booster dose, applied four months after the completion of the initial vaccination schedule. Regardless of the vaccine received previously, the folder recommends that the extra dose is from Pfizer.

At first, the application of a new booster – that is, a fourth dose of vaccine – is only allowed for immunosuppressed patients. The interval will be four months, counting from the first booster.