On the beam! 19 bets from Curitiba hit the Quina da Mega da Virada

Damn, there was a small number for several people from Paraná to become millionaires with the Mega of the Turn. Seventy-nine bets of the Paraná spent close to the R$ 378 million drawn on Friday night (31). Among the bets, 19 are from Curitiba and 6 from the Metropolitan Region, which will pocket an average of R$ 50,861.33.

From these numbers (12, 15, 23, 32, 33, 46), check your ticket that may have been “good” and you don’t even know it at the beginning of 2022.

+ Read more: Mega Result of the Turn. See the numbers drawn!

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, responsible for the draw, 15 of the corner players in Curitiba made simple bets and 4 were placed in a lottery (see below where the bets were placed). In Colombo, the ticket was a raffle with 9 quotas; in Fazenda Rio Grande, a simple bet and another raffle; Pinhais was a raffle, in São José dos Pinhais and Araucária was a simple bet.

winning bets

Winning bets are from Cabo Frio (Rio de Janeiro) and another to Campinas (São Paulo). According to Caixa Econômica Federal, Cabo Frio’s bet was simple, made at Lotérica Zebrinha. Campinas’ bet was made at the Campeão da Barão lottery. This bet was made with 11 numbers and was part of a jackpot with 11 odds.

Did you score 5 points? What to do now?

The first precaution that the bettor should take must take place already at the time of betting. Once the ticket is issued at the lottery, there is a field on the back that must be filled in with the player’s name, CPF, address and signature. These data are the guarantee of who actually owns the bet. “If the winner loses the ticket and this information is not shown on the back, anyone can withdraw the prize”, warns the regional manager of Caixa, André Bau.

Pay attention to the deadline to get the prize

The player has 90 days from the date of confirmation of the bet to claim the prize. After this period, even if he goes to the lottery or the cashier with the ticket with the drawn numbers, he will not receive the money. The prize amount not claimed by the player automatically goes to the Student Financing Fund for Higher Education (Fies) on the 91st day after the bet is confirmed.

Lotteries and betting with Quina da Mega da Virada

COLOMBO/PR LOTERIAS COLOMBO LTDA 6 No Sweepstakes 9 BRL 50,861.25 CURITIBA/PR LOTTERY EAGLE 7 No Sweepstakes 7 BRL 101,722.60 CURITIBA/PR ARK OF LUCK LOTTERIES 8 No Sweepstakes 43 BRL 152,583.78 CURITIBA/PR GOOD WIND LOTTERIES 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR GREEN WATER LOTTERIES 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR CAPITAL LOTTERIES 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR CAPITAL LOTTERIES 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR LOTTERIES ON ELECTRONIC CHANNELS 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR LOTTERIES ON ELECTRONIC CHANNELS 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR PORTA DO SOL LOTTERIES 8 No Sweepstakes 50 BRL 152,583.50 CURITIBA/PR SANTA FE LOTTERIES 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR LOTTERIES SAO BRAZ 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR LOTTERIES SAO BRAZ 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR HIGH LOTTERY OF THE XV 8 No Simple 1 BRL 152,583.99 CURITIBA/PR HIGH LOTTERY OF THE XV 8 No Simple 1 BRL 152,583.99 CURITIBA/PR D DAY LOTTERY 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR NORONHA LOTTERY 6 No Sweepstakes 9 BRL 50,861.25 CURITIBA/PR QUINA THIRTEEN 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR REAL LOTTERIES 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33 CURITIBA/PR LOTTERY LUCK NETWORK 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33

FAZENDA RIO GRANDE/PR GREAT LOTTERY 6 No Sweepstakes 7 BRL 50,861.30 FAZENDA RIO GRANDE/PR LOTTERIES ON ELECTRONIC CHANNELS 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33

ARAUCARIA/PR ARAUCARIA LOTTERIES 6 No Simple 1 BRL 50,861.33

PINHAIS/PR FLORIDA LOTTERIES 6 No Sweepstakes 9 BRL 50,861.25