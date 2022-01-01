On the last day of 2021, how is the time for the turnaround time in DF?

posted on 12/31/2021 8:06 AM / updated on 12/31/2021 8:43 AM



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DA Press – 8/30/2021)

The last day of the year has arrived and, with it, another cycle ends for many people. It’s time to reflect, make new plans, give thanks and celebrate the new year that is coming soon. With that, Brasilienses prepare the parties to gather family and friends and enter 2022 with everything. But, and how will the time be for the turnaround in the Federal District? According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), there are great chances of rain for the arrival of the new year with a cloudy day.

The meteorologist from the agency Heráclio Alves pointed out that, in addition to the turnaround time, it can rain at any time of the day and, in the afternoon, there can be more intense rain this past Friday (12/31). “There is no chance of a beating, if there is, it will be something very isolated. There will be rain for most of the period, including at the turnaround time as well”, pointed out Heráclio, explaining that the large amount of clouds and humidity make it favorable for rain to occur throughout the day.

The maximum temperature will be 24ºC in the DF and 22ºC in the Plano Piloto region. The lowest recorded was 17ºC in the central plateau and in Brazlândia. “With cloudy skies, the temperature ends up not rising that much”, highlighted the meteorologist. The relative humidity will be high for the last day of the year. The maximum will be around 95% and the minimum can reach 75%, remaining high in the hottest hours.

For Brasilienses who plan to enjoy the first weekend of the year that begins, the forecast will not be of much sun. According to Heráclio, the trend is for Saturday and Sunday to follow the time scheduled for this Friday. “This central region of the country is very cloudy and over the weekend it will continue to be so,” concluded the meteorologist.

rain care

With heavy rains, there is a risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges, as warned by Inmet. In cases of emergencies or risk situations, it is recommended to contact the Civil Defense (phone 199) or the Fire Department (phone 193).

In case of wind gusts: do not shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges, and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards. Also, if possible, turn off electrical appliances and the general power board.