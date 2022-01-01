On vacation in Santos, Zanocelo trains under an eye shower in 2022

Santos midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo has been using part of his vacation at the club to keep his fitness on track for the 2022 season. This Friday, New Year’s Eve, the player appeared on his social networks training in the rain with his personal trainer.

Zanocelo was one of the Santos standouts in the difficult season of 2021. Coming on loan from Ferroviária after the end of the Campeonato Paulista, the midfielder won his place in the starting lineup of coach Fabio Carille.

In all, 26 matches were played for Peixe, with the midfielder actively participating in Santos’ fight against relegation in Brasileirão. Its loan link with the club runs until the end of 2023, but the Baixada team can exercise a purchasing power established in the contract.

The midfielder’s morale at Peixe is high. In a recent exclusive interview with Sports Gazette, the Santos idol Elano, who was Zanocelo’s coach at Ferroviária, praised the player: ”he’s already managed to start, had good games and I believe he will have a nice growth next year,” he said.

Now, the focus is on the 2022 season. In February, Peixe will face the São Paulo Championship dispute and, before that, the Alvinegro squad will make its re-presentation at CT Rei Pelé to start training.

