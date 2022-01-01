Out-of-control fires bring scary images in Uruguay

Large forest fires hit Uruguay at the end of this year, a consequence of the strong heat wave that has been registered and the drought that has devastated the country that caused the Uruguayan Ministry of Livestock to declare a climate emergency situation. Firefighters, Ministry of Interior, Air Force, Army and volunteers are fighting calls in two regions of the country.

The first fires occur in the coastal region between Montevideo and Punta del Este, an area known as the Costa de Oro. The flames are concentrated in Fortín and in Parque del Plata. In the Atlantis resort, a huge column of smoke could be seen near the Eagle sculpture which is one of the local tourist attractions.

In the case of Fortín, according to the newspaper El País, the flames were relatively controlled after destroying several trees and vegetation, but the wind yesterday rekindled them, and they passed to the north of the Interbalnearia Highway, in addition to reaching Villa Argentina. “The Fortín fire is still active, it has not been extinguished,” Fire Department spokesman Pablo Benítez told El País.

Awesome video from @emekavoces of the out-of-control fires that hit the Interbalnearia Route during the peak period of tourism on the coast of Uruguay with the end of the year and the summer season for the beaches.

Impressive forest fire images in Fortín de Santa Rosa, between Matindia and Atlántida. Various appropriations work in the area in the middle of a desperate and risky situation.

The other major fire occurs near the town of Algorta, in the department of Río Negro. According to Mayor Omar Lafluf, the fire “was rekindled and reached more countryside” than it had already affected in an area of ​​5,000 hectares.

Lafluf is concerned that the situation has worsened in recent hours, as the property where the fire hit has more pine trees and is more fuel. “The situation is extremely serious”, he summed up. Regarding the possibility of evacuating the 700 inhabitants of Algorta, the mayor said that it was being analyzed and that “the priority is the population”.

The huge fire in Algorta occurs on the edge of the departments of Paysandú and Río Negro. The flames that started near Algorta (Río Negro) now threaten the towns of Orgoroso and Piedras Coloradas in Paysandú. Faced with the critical situation, some residents of both locations decided to evacuate to Guichón, where they were welcomed by neighbors. In these places, educational centers, bars and even family homes were opened to receive those displaced by the fire.

Air and personnel measures of the Fuerza Aérea Uruguaya, in support of the National Fire Department, working on the extinction of the forest fire that broke out in the Fortín de Santa Rosa area, in the department of Canelones

Staff of #EjércitodelUruguay work in support of # Bombers y National Police to extinguish a fire that spread in a eucalyptus forest (approx. 5,000 hectares, 1,200 are forested) between the towns of Algorta and Menafra in the department. in #RíoNegro.

Central South America faces a strong heat wave that occurs in the midst of severe to severe drought. The temperature yesterday reached 38.5ºC in Uruguay in Mercedes and 38.3ºC in Salto. In the city of Montevideo, the maximum reached 35.2ºC in the Prado.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the temperature reached 38.9ºC in Porto Xavier, 38.0ºC in Quaraí, 37.8ºC in Uruguaiana and Santa Rosa, 37.7ºC in Alegrete, 37.6ºC in Teutônia, 37.5ºC in Feliz, 37.4ºC in Porto Vera Cruz and Alpestre, and 37.3ºC in Lajeado.

In Paraguay and Argentina, the temperature once again passed 40ºC with records of 42ºC to 43ºC in the Argentine North. On Wednesday, Ezeiza International Airport, in Greater Buenos Aires, recorded the first 40°C mark in 22 years and the maximum in points in the Patagonian region approached 40°C.

The Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries (MGAP) of Uruguay declared an agricultural emergency due to the water deficit in 19 stretches of the departments of Durazno, Florida, Paysandú, Río Negro and Tacuarembó in the absence of rain. The agency informed in a note that the area covers 2,195,380 hectares.