Out-of-season flu makes hospitals in Americana and Santa Barbara overloaded

According to an infectious disease specialist, cases should continue to rise after the end-of-the-year parties

The unseasonable flu outbreak that overwhelmed hospitals in São Paulo in mid-December, and triggered the warning of health authorities in the capital, reached the interior. The public and private health networks of the RPT (Têxtil Polo Region) recorded an increase in cases in hospitals and ER units (Emergency Room) in the last week of the year.

According to the City Hall of Americana, the average daily attendance at the Dr. Waldemar Tebaldi Municipal Hospital jumped from “50 to 80 to 180 to 270” this week, with most patients having flu-like symptoms.

This Tuesday, the PSs in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste verified a 25% increase in cases of flu compared to Monday. In Nova Odessa, the director of the municipal hospital, Lucas Bento, said that consultations for patients with flu grew in recent days.

The private health network in the region also identified an increase in cases. To LIBERAL, Unimed informed that its hospital in Americana registered an “intense movement of patients with mild flu-like symptoms”.

“Influenza wasn’t circulating when people were confined. After release from confinement, the virus returned to circulation and spread rapidly. This explains the fact that we are having this flu outbreak at this time of year, which is not common”, explains infectologist Artemis Kílaris.

As a result of the increase in people with the flu, the lines to get assistance also grew. In Santa Barbara, patients who searched for the two emergency rooms had to wait hours.

This was the case of merchant Fernanda Oliveira, 36, who arrived at PS Afonso Ramos at 2:30 pm on Tuesday and managed to leave after 11:00 pm.

LIBERAL spoke with her this Wednesday, when he returned to the ER to take the results of the exams he had taken. “It took so long that a lot of people gave up [de ser atendida]. I think it was just because of those dropouts.”

At PS Edison Mano, demand for the service was high during the week. On Tuesday, the waiting time caused anger in the patients who came to call the police. In conversations with the reporter, an employee at the unit said he needed to take medication to be able to sleep after work.

According to the infectologist, the get-togethers and end-of-year parties can increase the number of flu cases. But to avoid contagion “it is necessary that people take the flu vaccine, continue using masks and avoid crowding”, he advises.