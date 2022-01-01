Outside of United? Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager gives forceful answer about the star’s future for 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a good individual season since returning to Old Trafford, with 14 goals and three assists in 20 games

Cristiano Ronaldo is going nowhere in 2022. Despite speculations about the star’s possible irritation with the plight of the Manchester United, manager Jorge Mendes guaranteed that he will remain at the club.

“He is very happy in Manchester and there is no possibility of leaving,” said the agent, who has worked with Ronaldo since his first steps at Sporting.

CR7 agreed to change the youth by United earlier in the season and, so far, boasts individual numbers beyond positive. They are 14 goals and three assists in 20 matches.

The club, however, still wavers. He was eliminated from the League Cup right away, by West Ham, is only sixth in the Premier League and still not convinced in the Champions League, despite ranking first in his group.

Despite this, Mendes believes it will be a good season for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He will continue to show great and solid performances, as always in his career. I am sure it will be a great season for him”, projected the agent.