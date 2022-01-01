‘Ox Skull’ · TV News

Candida (Dani Ornellas) will have a vision of the kidnapping of Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The medium will see her daughter in captivity with other women and an artifact from the dungeon will draw attention: “A ox skull”, will comment the saint-mother in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The young woman disappeared after being kidnapped by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to work as a prostitute in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). In addition to Zayla, other members of Little Africa will also be victims of the cruel plot.

Tonico’s ex-lover (Alexandre Nero) will end up in the hands of the corrupt delegate by a stroke of bad luck. Borges will take revenge on Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and set up an ambush to arrest Justina (Cinara Leal).

He, however, will manage to kidnap the two women. At the time of confusion, the villain will have gone to find Justina to find satisfaction in the governess’s marriage to Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues).

sign from beyond

The disappearances of the women will put the people of Little Africa on alert, and Candida will despair of her daughter’s disappearance. “Laroyê Exu, protect my daughter, bring her home safely,” the veteran will ask in a prayer for Candomblé entities.

Moved by the story, Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will visit Dom Olu’s wife (Rogério Brito). “We made a point of stopping by here to offer our solidarity. At a time like this it is important to feel supported”, the empress will comment.

The princess will complete: “My father has already ordered an investigation, and Gaston [Daniel Torres] is personally handling the searches. Let’s find Zayla and all the other women.”

In the middle of the conversation, Cândida will receive an answer from the orixás and see the captivity: “I saw my daughter. Zayla, Justina and other women. In a kind of abandoned shed, a dirty place”, the medium will announce.

“And where is this shed?” asked Teresa, worried. The character played by Dani Ornellas won’t be able to say: “I don’t know. I just know there was a skull… An ox skull”, the woman will finish in the scenes scheduled to air next Thursday (6).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The plot is fully recorded and will end on February 4, when it will be featured in the series Além da Ilusão, which marks the debut of Larissa Manoela on Globo.

