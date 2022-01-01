Palhoça will have one of the best healthcare facilities in Santa Catarina | Advertising Special – Palhoça City Hall

The city of Palhoça, located in Greater Florianópolis, will have its health structure considerably expanded. The municipality will receive two new hospitals, one public and the other private, which will serve the population via the Unified Health System (SUS), in addition to assistance through agreements. The new facilities will make Palhoça one of the references in health in the state of Santa Catarina.

City representatives hold frequent meetings with the State Government through the Health Department to deal with the matter. In these meetings, it was defined that the next public hospital in Santa Catarina will be in Palhoça. The complex will be built in an area along the BR-282, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, on land that will be donated to the municipality by the state government.

The hospital will be a trauma center, and will also have maternity and obstetric services, in addition to urgent and emergency care.

According to the city hall, the work is “the realization of an old dream of the Palhocenses”. The municipality’s administration hopes to have the project ready in 2022. It is also planned, for next year, to launch the public notice and start the works.

New health unit in the municipality will have a maternity unit. — Photo: Freepik

Medium and high complexity hospital

The work on the Leonardo da Vinci Medical-Hospital Complex, in the Pagani neighborhood, has already started. Within four years – deadline for delivery of the unit – Palhoça will have a hospital of medium and high complexity, with a level of excellence and a management model similar to the main health centers in the country.

Despite being a private initiative, the Leonardo da Vinci medical-hospital complex – which will be one of the largest private hospitals in Santa Catarina – will also serve the SUS.

For the city hall, the installation of a highly complex health unit is proof of the city’s growth and development, which arouses the interest of investors from different areas.

In addition to serving the city’s population in different specialties, the new hospitals will also contribute to urban mobility in Greater Florianópolis – one of the main problems in the metropolitan region.

According to data from the city hall, currently, around 18% of Palhocenses have a health plan, and they often depend on the network in São José or the Capital to be assisted. Those who need to travel to the island, for example, will now be able to receive assistance in the city.