Palm trees | Neither Gallardo nor Lionel Scaloni, Abel Ferreira was voted the best coach of the Americas in 2021

Under his command, Palmeiras won two Libertadores in 2021, with the São Paulo team, the Portuguese coach surpassed River Plate and Argentina national team coaches

On the last day of this year, the Uruguayan newspaper ‘El País’ published the results of the traditional King of America award, which recognizes the main names in South American football during the season. In 2021, the coach of the palm trees, Abel Ferreira was elected the best coach on the continent, leaving behind names such as Marcelo Gallardo, Lionel Scaloni and Tite, he received eight votes and was in fourth place, Cuca, with seven votes, was fifth.

The Portuguese was ahead of Marcelo Gallardo, of River Plate (Champion Argentino), by just six votes, while Lionel Scaloni (Champion of Copa América with Argentina), had 34 votes less than the coach of Palestra. Abel (two-time champion of the Libertadores with Palmeiras) received 77 votes in the election made by specialists, 36% of the total.

At Palmeiras, Abel won the 2020 Libertadores, which had its final played at the end of January this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and defended the title a month ago, when he defeated Flamengo in Montevideo and won the second title of the competition, the third in the history of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. Under the command of the European, Palmeiras was also champion of the Copa do Brasil 2020, another tournament that only ended in 2021, by beating Grêmio in the final.

And the players?

Among the players, Argentine striker Julián Álvarez, from River Plate, was elected the new “King of America”, beating Gabriel, from Flamengo. The prize awarded by the Uruguayan newspaper was attended by 213 communicators and 59 chose to vote for the 21-year-old Argentine striker.

The first five were: Álvarez with 28% of the votes, Gabriel, from Flamengo (21%), Gustavo Gómez, from Palmeiras (14%), Hulk, from Atlético-MG (13%) and Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, from Flamengo (5.5%).