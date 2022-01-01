Palmeiras has already made 4 reinforcements for the 2022 season; see the names

Credit: Fábio Menotti/Palmeiras

Happy New Year, Palmeiras fan, ready for another season of Brazilian football? Verdão’s board is already working towards making a competitive and winning team, as promised by Leila Pereira.

To this end, Palmeiras has already made four official signings, three of which are aimed at the Club World Cup, as well as a highlight of the Brazilian women’s team. See the following reinforcements:

1- Rafael Navarro

The striker was hired from Botafogo after standing out in Serie B. Rafael Navarro scored 15 goals and was the third top scorer in the national championship. He was crucial for the alvinegra team title.

2- Attestation

The Colombian midfielder was in United States football. He was signed by Los Angeles FC, which he represented for four seasons.

Atuesta arrived to fill the vacancy left by Felipe Melo, now a Fluminense player.

3- Marcelo Lomba

The goalkeeper was hired from Internacional after his relationship with the club from Rio Grande do Sul ended. The professional arrives to be Weverton’s immediate reserve and fill the vacancy left by Jaílson.

4- Bia Zaneratto

The striker goes to the third pass at Palmeiras. She has already scored 15 goals in 17 games for Verdão. “I am very motivated and happy to return”, she began.

“I appreciate all the affection from the fans on social media. My goal is to return to Palmeiras and win titles with my teammates”, she added.

Bia Zaneratto is also featured in the Brazilian team. He has already played in three World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019).

