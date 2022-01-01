Palmeiras may have three more reinforcements and four departures in January

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

THE palm trees lives a busy market in this transfer window. The club alviverde has already announced three players and is still negotiating with possible reinforcements after being two-time champion of the Libertadores and winner of the Copa do Brasil in 2021.

Currently, the club is negotiating with three more players to arrive at the beginning of the season, before the Club World Cup dispute. On the other hand, Palmeiras also has advanced negotiations and may leave four athletes out of the current squad.

Who arrives from Palmeiras in January:

Castellanos: Abel Ferreira’s old target, the player came back into the sights of Palmeiras. Values ​​and interest in playing in Europe make it difficult to advance in negotiations.

Yuri Alberto: Looking for a heavyweight center forward, the Internacional forward is one of Verdão’s big targets for next season.

Coutinho: From outside Barcelona’s plans, the attacking midfielder can return to Brazil. However, the high salary and the short contract do not please the board of directors at Palmeiras.

Who leaves Palmeiras in January:

Lucas Lima: After being loaned to Fortaleza in 2022, the attacking midfielder sees the two teams again negotiating a contract extension to stay in Pici’s Tricolor.

Luiz Adriano: Reserve for much of 2021, the striker had problems with the Palmeiras fans and should not be part of the squad for next season.

Miguel Borja: All that’s missing is the announcement, but the Colombian striker was sold to Junior Barranquilla and leaves the club permanently in this window.

Luan Silva: After being considered a great promise from the squad, the striker will again be loaned to a Serie B club in 2022.

