Palmeiras monitors striker João Pedro, but will not be auctioned with Europeans

After bringing Rafael Navarro, the palm trees follows in search of a renowned center forward in the market. João Pedro, a Brazilian who has been shining at Cagliari, in Italy, is one of the players monitored by the club.

The name of João Pedro pleases Verdão’s board of directors, but negotiating for the 29-year-old athlete would not be simple. THE Sports Gazette found that Alviverde rules out going into auction with European clubs in the fight for any player in the market.

The devaluation of the real against the euro, the currency used in the Old Continent, prevents Palmeiras from having a competitive advantage over European competitors. And, according to the Italian press, João Pedro is in Fiorentina’s crosshairs.

According to the newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Viola is studying investing in the Brazilian striker in this transfer window. Cagliari’s initial request for its athlete would be for 15 million euros (about R$ 95 million), an amount that would make life difficult for Verdão in negotiations.

João Pedro arrived at Cagliari in 2014 and, since then, has developed a loving relationship with the Italian team’s fans. In all, the striker has 253 matches, 82 goals and 27 assists for the team. In the current season, he has appeared on the field 21 times, with nine goals and three passes for goals.

The current squad of Palmeiras has four options to command the attack: Luiz Adriano, Deyverson, Rafael Navarro and Rony. In the season that has just ended, the shirt 7 was used as a mobile reference by Abel Ferreira, who has already made it clear that he likes to have offensive pieces with different characteristics.

In addition to Rafael Navarro, Verdão has already made two signings for the next season: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, 34, and midfielder Eduard Atuesta, 24 years old. Remember that Alviverde has until January 24th to register the players who will compete in the Club World Cup.

