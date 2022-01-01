Pancc leaves Sharks and announcement generates fan celebration

Pancc is no longer a player of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) gives Sharks. The organization announced the departure of the pro player this Thursday (30). On Twitter, what drew attention was the celebration of the fans, approving the club’s movement.

Today we say goodbye to @panccfps from our CS:GO team. Thank you for your commitment, dedication and titles in 2021! pic.twitter.com/i76fJ4zE99 — YNG Sharks (@sharksesportsgg) December 30, 2021

Fillipe Martins, or pancc, became a shark towards the end of 2020. He arrived on the team with the status of one of the best players acting on the national scene and many were even betting on his success internationally.

The athlete’s situation changed quickly, in January 2021, when women from the scene accused him of harassment and harassment. In response to this, Sharks decided remove pancc from the starting lineup, but also bet on a different posture, offering psychological treatment to the player and conditioning his return with the support of the professional.

At the time, the sanctions applied by Sharks were welcomed by the community and the statement garnered praise. Even internally, the behavior of pancc was praised by employees, who stated that the young man received all the punishments well and even recognized his effort in the treatment.

About two months later pancc returned to the starting lineup of Tubarões with medical approval and still continuing the treatment, as informed in the statement. However, the return was not well regarded by the community, which did not spare criticism. In Sharks games, it was common to see people saying that they would never root for the team just because of the presence of pancc in the squad, even with positive results such as winning a spot in the Major and also the title of the CBCS Finals 2021.

The repudiation turned into celebration with the official announcement of the departure of the player from Sharks. On Twitter, several users manifested themselves and made no attempt to show their satisfaction with the news.

NOW I WILL BE ABLE TO CHEST FOR SHARKS!!! FINALLY — Pedro Kalil (@pedro_kalil) December 30, 2021

I’M VERY SAD WITH A NEWS ON THIS, VIDAAAAAAAAAA — ғᴜʀᴛᴀᴅᴡ (@Furt4dw) December 30, 2021

Pancc also spoke out through its social network and said that this “was good for both sides”. In addition, he also made it clear that he is looking for a new team for the next season:

“Save guys, by mutual agreement I’m no longer part of Sharks, I think it was good for both sides! I am very grateful for the moments and the year we had, ending this year in a better way. I am Free Agent and completely contract free, open to proposals for 2022“.

Save guys, by mutual agreement I’m no longer part of Sharks, I think it was good for both sides! Thank you so much for the moments and the year we had, ending this year in a better way 🥰

I am Free Agent and completely free from contract, open to proposals p 2022. ❤️ https://t.co/azxwpqX9sj — Fillipe (@panccfps) December 30, 2021

Unlike Sharks’ Twitter, in pancc’s messages were of support and congratulations for their commitment in 2021.

This was the second straight casualty announced by Sharks. Before pancc, realziN was the first team member to be removed. According to Draft5, togs and chay are favorites to fill the two empty gaps in the lineup. Until something is made official, the CS:GO Sharks is as follows: