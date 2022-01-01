Paolla Oliveira takes a selfie sunbathing in a printed bikini

The actress Paolla Oliveira, 39 years old, attracted attention on his social networks this Thursday (30). The muse shared a selfie on her Instagram feed, taking a sunbath.

On record, the beauty appeared with a clean face wearing a printed bikini and attracted the eyes of netizens. Using only a heart emoji in the photo caption, Diogo Nogueira’s girlfriend was highly praised in the comments.

“What a wonderful woman 😍”, commented one follower. “The hottest girl in Brazil”, pointed out an internet user. “The most beautiful Goddess in the world❤️❤️”, drooled one user. “There you are, see beauty”, joked one user.

How do you maintain your body

It is worth mentioning that the actress Paolla Oliveira always drew attention for her sculptural body. In a recent interview with Quem magazine, the actress told about the formula to keep your body always in shape. At the time, the famous woman said that she did not undergo any special treatment and only had a nutritional re-education.

“I really appreciate the compliments, but I didn’t do anything special. I haven’t even entered the Carnival rhythm yet. But I came from a project, which I dedicated myself physically, which was Dança dos Famosos. I believe that dietary re-education to have a healthy life is better. I didn’t have any special treatment, but I’ve been living a more balanced and healthier life”, she said.

Then, the actress spoke about the emotion of the return of the carnivals after the Covid-19 pandemic: “Not only for those who effectively participate in Carnival, but for everyone who suffered from the restrictions of the pandemic. Even with this situation of insecurity, we are now able to walk with a little more hope. It will be very exciting to return to this festival, which is so important for the people and economy of our country. I hope that we are able to walk, more and more, with awareness, vaccinated, so that we can return safely next year”, she said.

Reflected on Covid-19

Also for the vehicle, Paolla Oliveira spoke about the moments of social isolation caused by Covid-19. According to her, the pandemic served as a lesson for people to understand that no one controls anything alone:

“The greatest learning from this period of pandemic and isolation was to understand that we really don’t control anything and that we are very small in front of the world and all the things that can happen. Human beings like to socialize with other people. I think we are in this life to live in community and we miss the affection, the hugs a lot. It’s great to be able to return to some normality, which actually doesn’t exist, but which we recognize as a new normal”, she vented.