Passenger contaminated with Covid-19 spends 5 hours in a bathroom on a plane – Prism

An American teacher says she spent five hours in voluntary self-isolation in an airplane bathroom after testing positive for Covid-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo says she had a sore throat while traveling from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland, on December 20th.

The passenger says that she did a quick test with a kit she had brought and confirmed the infection.

The teacher remained in the bathroom for the rest of the trip, and a flight attendant provided her with food and drink.

It was unclear whether she had to submit a Covid-19 test before boarding the flight.

“It was a crazy experience,” Fotieo, who is from Michigan, told NBC News. “[Havia] 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was contaminating them.”

A video she posted on a social network from inside Icelandair’s jet bathroom has been viewed over 4 million times. She commended a flight attendant for helping her through the ordeal.

“She made sure I had everything I needed for the next five hours, from food to drinks, and she was constantly checking me in, making sure I was okay,” she told NBC.

The passenger said she had to isolate herself in a Red Cross hotel upon arriving in Iceland, according to BBC News.

Its ordeal came amid the spread of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19, which caused an increase in the number of infections in the United States. Studies suggest that this virus variant is milder than others but more transmissible.