Patricia Abravanel denies Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and rebuts statement on SBT

Patricia Abravanel countered a statement from Carlos Alberto de Nobrega and denied the supposed retirement of Silvio Santos. During her participation in A Praça é Nossa, the presenter guaranteed that her father will return to the stages at the SBT.

During Patricia’s participation, the presenter praised her performance at the head of the Silvio Santos Program. However, the veteran spoke as if the owner of SBT had stopped working, speculation she countered.

“I don’t want to compare to anyone, but you are a star. You command, you present the most important and oldest program on Brazilian TV, because your father was the greatest communicator of all time”, declared Carlos Alberto.

Patricia Abravanel denies Carlos Alberto

Patricia interrupted the titleholder of A Praça é Nossa and guaranteed that Silvio will return to running his Sunday program, but without specifying a date. “Still is, guys. He will come back!”, she said, who added: “I want him to come back, I’m just covering him during this period”.

Charges for being Silvio Santos’ daughter

In the chat with Carlos Alberto, the presenter commented on the charges she received for being Silvio Santos’ daughter. She also spoke of the challenge of presenting her father’s program, a mission she took on in October.

“I know the doors were already open for me, much easier than anyone else being a daughter. But, also for being a daughter, [existe] that charge and people didn’t believe it [no meu trabalho], I didn’t even call and went on my way. Now, being in the Silvio Santos Program, I think it’s even easier, because replacing the irreplaceable is impossible”, said Patricia.

“The moment I saw my father’s smile, his pride and relief. He said: ‘Oh, I’m glad you’re there, I’m glad it worked’. Then I replied: ‘Okay then, Dad. I’ll stay there, but when you want to go, it’s your program.’ There are times when he calls and says: ‘I will, but will Patricia be there? So if I don’t go, she’ll be there, right?’”, said Silvio’s daughter number four.

In October, when she started to command the Sunday, Patricia Abravanel had already denied her father’s supposed retirement. “Silvio Santos has not retired. he will come back, yes. He loves you guys, but when he’s kind of like that, you know, he’ll send me here every now and then”, she said at the time.

